YSRCP activists demand berth for Uday Bhanu

Jaggaiahpet(NTR District): Protesting non-inclusion of Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Uday Bhanu in the State Cabinet, the YSR Congress Party leaders and activists staged rasta roko on national highway here on Sunday.

They burnt a motorcycle near Mullapadu to mark their protest. However, two party activists

suffered burn injuries while torching the vehicle. The duo is out of danger.

Sizable number of activists reached the house of the MLA here on Sunday and staged protest.

Municipal vice-chairman Prabhakar and some other leaders joined the protest and expressed readiness to submit resignations to their posts. They raised slogans demanding Minister berth to Samineni Uday Bhanu.

Meanwhile, police arrested the agitators and shifted them to police station. Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy led the police teams to clear the traffic on the national highway.