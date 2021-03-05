'YSRCP adopting double standards on VSP'

Guntur: Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary Dr K Narayana urged the voters to elect candidates of TDP-CPI alliance in the GMC elections for the development of Guntur city. He said that development is possible with the TDP-CPI alliance.

He along with TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu on Thursday conducted election campaign in favour of TDP-CPI candidates in Guntur city. He alleged that YSRCP government is fearing the defeat in the municipal elections. That is why it is threatening the opposition party candidates to withdraw their nominations and encouraging unanimous elections. He criticised that the YSRCP government is maintaining double standards in privatisation of VSP issue. While YSRCP leaders in State are opposing the privatisation of VSP, in Delhi the party leaders are moving closely with BJP. TDP mayor candidate for GMC, Kovelamudi Ravindra(Nani),TDP leader Naser Ahmed,CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar were present.