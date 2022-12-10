  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP aims to win 175 seats in next elections

TTD Chairman and YSRCP Visakhapatnam regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy addressing the party cadre in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Visakhapatnam: TTD Chairman and YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy stated that the party is gearing up to win 175 assembly seats in the next elections. Holding a meeting with the party leaders and activists of various constituencies in the district here on Friday at the party office, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed to organise district-wise meetings to prepare the cadre for the general elections.

Sharing details, he stated that a parallel cadre would be strengthened to educate the masses across the state about the progress made by the YSRCP government along with its welfare schemes and development initiatives. Further, Subba Reddy instructed the activists, ward presidents and corporators to follow the party's action plan and strive towards strengthening the party at the grassroots level. District party president Panchkarla Ramesh Babu, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav among others were present at the meeting.

