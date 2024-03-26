YSRCP announces Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate, Dy. CM Budi Mutyala Naidu to be in fray

YSRCP has finally announced the name of its candidate for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat. Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu has been kept in the loop regarding this decision. The party had already revealed its candidates for 175 MLA and 24 MP seats, with only the Anakapalli MP seat remaining pending.

Budi Mutyala Naidu belonging to Koppula Velama community who currently serves as the sitting MLA for Madugu, has been selected as the MP candidate for Anakapalli.

In addition, Eerli Anuradha has been chosen as the YSRCP MLA candidate for the Madugula seat. Anuradha is the daughter of Budi Muthyalanaidu.