- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
YSRCP announces Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate, Dy. CM Budi Mutyala Naidu to be in fray
YSRCP has finally announced the name of its candidate for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat. Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu has been kept in the loop regarding this decision. The party had already revealed its candidates for 175 MLA and 24 MP seats, with only the Anakapalli MP seat remaining pending.
Budi Mutyala Naidu belonging to Koppula Velama community who currently serves as the sitting MLA for Madugu, has been selected as the MP candidate for Anakapalli.
In addition, Eerli Anuradha has been chosen as the YSRCP MLA candidate for the Madugula seat. Anuradha is the daughter of Budi Muthyalanaidu.
