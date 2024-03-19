YSRCP announces bus yatra from March 27 named as Siddham

YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and president of the YSRCP party, is gearing up for the upcoming elections in the state. The party has announced that they will be launching a bus yatra named "Siddham" starting from the 27th of this month, with the first phase of the campaign kicking off in Rayalaseema.

Prior to the start of the bus yatra, CM Jagan will visit the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya to pay homage to the late YSR, a revered leader in the state. The journey will then proceed through the constituencies of Pulivendula and Kamalapuram, with the first public meeting scheduled to take place in Proddatur. The party is expecting a turnout of around one lakh people from the Kadapa Parliament constituency.

The bus yatra will continue to Nandyala on the 28th, Kurnool on the 29th, and Hindupuram on the 30th. It has been clarified that there will be no bus trips or open meetings in locations where Siddam Sabhas are held.

Senior leaders of the YSRCP will announce the complete route map and schedule for CM Jagan's election campaign at a media conference to be held at the party's central office. The announcement of the bus yatra has generated excitement within the party, with members expressing their support through social media platforms.