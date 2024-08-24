YSRCP announces new chiefs for 15 affiliated wings

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed new heads for various affiliated wings of the party. A total of 15 leaders have been appointed to lead different divisions.

The appointments include Varudu Kalyani MLC, as the State president of the YSRCP women’s wing, MVS Nagireddy as the State president of the YSRCP farmers’ wing, Vishweshwar Raju, MLA, as the State president of the YSRCP ST cell and Khader Basha as the State president of the YSRCP Minority cell.

Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy has been appointed as the State president of the YSRCP Panchayati Raj wing while Repala Srinivas is made the State president of the YSRCP municipal wing.

Jagan made Nagarjuna Yadav as the State president of the YSRCP volunteer wing and Gautam Reddy as the State chief of the YSRCP trade union wing. Manohar Reddy was made the State president of the YSRCP legal cell.

Vangapandu Usha has been appointed as the State president of the YSRCP cultural wing while Posamreddy Sunil as the State president of the YSRCP IT cell. Narayana Murthy has been appointed as the State president of the YSRCP Grievances Cell.

MLCs Ramachandra Reddy (private schools) and Chandrashekar Reddy (government schools) have been made the State presidents of the YSRCP Teachers’ Federation. Chinnamma will be the State president of the YSRCP Anganwadi wing.