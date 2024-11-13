YSRCP assures to stand by its SM activists

Vijayawada: YSRCP has assured its social media activists of all legal aid amid a raft of cases registered against them across the state regarding obscene and abusive content posted by them.

A team of YSRCP leaders that visited the local jail in Guntur on Tuesday told media that they had come speak the social media activists who were in jail and give them moral support.

Why Varra Ravindra Reddy was arrested at night and why was he was masked, they asked

The team, comprising former ministers Ambati Rambabu, Perni Nani, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Guntur Mayor K Manohar Naidu which met social media activists M Venkatrami Reddy, K Harikrishna Reddy and P Chaitanya said that police were acting at the behest of TDP bosses.

After the coalition government was formed, iTDP has been posting highly derogatory material targeting Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family, they alleged. Despite lodging complaints there is no action, they said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured Inturi Sujana, wife of arrested social media activist Inturi Ravi Kiran that the party will stand by the family.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday after meeting Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said that her husband was taken into custody on October 21 and ever since, police have been harassing him.

They have been moving him from one police station to the other in quick succession and his name is being added to any case that is being registered against YSRCP social media activists, she said, adding that her husband was ill-treated and his signature and thumb impression was taken on white papers. In all, nine cases were registered against him, she said.