YSRCP attitude on utilisation of MPLAD funds unfortunate: MP

Srikakulam: The YSRCP government is intentionally creating hurdles for the development works by utilising the funds allotted for Lok Sabha MP Local Area Development (MPLAD), alleged TDP Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. He held a review meeting with the officials of various departments at district Chief Planning Officer (CPO) meeting hall at the Collector’s office complex in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he enquired about the progress of various works sanctioned under MP-LADs for various departments like rural water supply (RWS), panchayat raj (PR), electricity, tribal welfare and social welfare. But the officials failed to provide specific details on the funds’ utilisation and the MP expressed dissatisfaction at this attitude of the officials. MP Rammohan Naidu explained that he is allotting funds transparently through digitalisation mode by following the Central government guidelines on utilisation of the funds under MP-LAD scheme. CPO, M Laxmi Prasanna and officials of various departments attended the meeting.