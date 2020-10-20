YSRCP betrays BCs, TDP gives top slot: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu hailed that their Party has once again proved to be a party of BCs who were given most positions in organisational committees, in a Statement on Tuesday.

Ramakrishnudu expressed his thanks to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on behalf of the backward classes. BCs became the Presidents of the party's both AP and Telangana units.

In a statement here, the Opposition leader in AP Assembly said that over 40 percent of the members in TDP politburo were backward classes leaders. Whether the TDP was in power or in Opposition, it would remain and continue to be a BCs' party in accordance with the tradition.

Ramakrishnudu asserted that the BCs got into positions of power only after the TDP became a dominant force on the AP political scene. On the other hand, the YCP was promoting leaders of only one caste. The governing body of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was filled with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's own caste persons. Right from the Chairman to the Joint Executive Officer, all belong to his caste only, he added.

Ramakrishnudu pointed out that all the incharges for the four regions in the State were CM's caste leaders. BC reservations were cut by less than half of the then prevailing reservations for BCs in local body elections. Because of Jagan's betrayal, the BCs lost thousands of posts.

The TDP leader deplored that the YSRCP Governmnet had diverted funds of the BC Corporation. By cancelling the Adarana programme, the BCs were deprived of their livelihood opportunities.