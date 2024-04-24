Live
- HMWSSB MD reviews water supply
- Blunders of Nehruvian era still haunting the country: Dr Jaishankar
- Congress leaders consider themselves above Lord Ram: PM
- Extreme weather may pose risk to inflation: RBI
- TDP candidate assures to provide concession on power tariff
- BS Maqbool Urges Voters to Support Good Governance in Election Campaign
- Chief Minister makes YSRCP’s stance clear on Vizag Steel Plant
- YSRCP Candidate files Nomination for Eluru Parliament constituency
- TDP MLA Candidate Accuses YCP of Inciting Religious Fanaticism in Kadiri District
- Kalyandurg TDP candidate richest in Anantapur district
Today, the YSRCP candidate filed their nomination for the Eluru Parliament seat at the Eluru Collector's office. The event was attended by MP Kotagiri...
Today, the YSRCP candidate filed their nomination for the Eluru Parliament seat at the Eluru Collector's office. The event was attended by MP Kotagiri Sridhar, Eluru MLA Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Dendulur MLA Kotharu Abbayya Chaudhary, Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswarao (DNR), and Chintalapudi MLA candidate Kambham Vijayaraju. The candidate expressed their gratitude for the support of the party members and vowed to work tirelessly for the development of the region.
