YSRCP Candidate files Nomination for Eluru Parliament constituency

Today, the YSRCP candidate filed their nomination for the Eluru Parliament seat at the Eluru Collector's office. The event was attended by MP Kotagiri Sridhar, Eluru MLA Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Dendulur MLA Kotharu Abbayya Chaudhary, Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswarao (DNR), and Chintalapudi MLA candidate Kambham Vijayaraju. The candidate expressed their gratitude for the support of the party members and vowed to work tirelessly for the development of the region.





