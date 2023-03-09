YSRCP candidate files nomination for MLC elections, social justice is prevaled, says Sajjala

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that social justice is being implemented in AP like nowhere else in the country. In the wake of YSRCP candidates Penumatsa Suresh, Kola Gurus, Israel, Marri Rajasekhar, Jayamangala Venkata Ramana, Pothula Sunitha and Chandragiri Yesuratnam have filed nominations as YSRCP candidates, Sajjala made the above comments.



Speaking on this occasion, Sajjala said that the previous government was limited to false promises and asked why BCs were not given so many opportunities when Chandrababu was in power. "CM Jagan is showing social empowerment and has brought social revolution in three and a half years," Sajjala said.

Sajjala said that out of 18 MLC seats, 14 seats have been allotted to BC, SC and ST including 11 seats to BCs. "CM Jagan is moving forward towards political empowerment," Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said adding that former is giving a big blow to SC, ST, BC and minorities.