  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao's Family Requests Votes in 27th Division

YSRCP Candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Raos Family Requests Votes in 27th Division
x
Highlights

In a bid to garner support for YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, his younger brother Ramakrishna Maradalu Srilakshmi and...

In a bid to garner support for YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, his younger brother Ramakrishna Maradalu Srilakshmi and other family members took to the streets of Bavaji Peta and other areas in the 27th Division. Along with 27th Division corporator Kondaigunta Malleshwari, they urged residents to vote for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on the fan symbol, expressing confidence in his ability to win with a significant majority.

The campaign saw the active participation of 27th Division YSRCP senior leaders, activists, members of the Velampalli family, and other supporters. With the election date drawing near, the call for votes in support of Velampalli Srinivasa Rao is gaining momentum in the constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X