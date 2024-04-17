YSRCP Candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao's Family Requests Votes in 27th Division

In a bid to garner support for YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, his younger brother Ramakrishna Maradalu Srilakshmi and other family members took to the streets of Bavaji Peta and other areas in the 27th Division. Along with 27th Division corporator Kondaigunta Malleshwari, they urged residents to vote for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on the fan symbol, expressing confidence in his ability to win with a significant majority.

The campaign saw the active participation of 27th Division YSRCP senior leaders, activists, members of the Velampalli family, and other supporters. With the election date drawing near, the call for votes in support of Velampalli Srinivasa Rao is gaining momentum in the constituency.