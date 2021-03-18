X
YSRCP candidates elected unanimously in Chittoor

Nagari MLA R K Roja with the newly elected Puttur municipal chairman A Hari (left) and D Shankar vice-chairman after their election in the special meeting in Puttur municipality on Thursday


On the expected lines, the YSRCP candidates were elected unanimously as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the five municipalities including Madanapalli, Punganur, Palamaner, Nagari and Puttur in Chittoor district on Thursday

Tirupati: On the expected lines, the YSRCP candidates were elected unanimously as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the five municipalities including Madanapalli, Punganur, Palamaner, Nagari and Puttur in Chittoor district on Thursday.

Parapana Manuja was elected as Chairperson and Sheik Nuru Azam as Vice-Chairman of Madanapalli municipality.

P G Neelamegam was elected as Nagari Chairman in the election held on Thursday. Balan was elected as Vice-Chairman of Nagari municipality.

For Palamaner Municipality, Pavithra Murali Krishna was elected as chairperson and Chanma as Vice-Chairman in the election held today.

A Hari of YSRCP has been elected as Puttur municipal Chairman and D Sankar as the Vice-Chairman.

In the election held for Punganur Municipality, Alim Basha was elected as Chairman and K Nagendra as Vice-Cchairman, according to official sources.

