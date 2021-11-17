YSRCP clean sweeps Nellore Corporation election, YS Jagan congratulates minister Anil Kumar

The counting of votes for municipal and Corporation elections is in progress. Based on the results revealed so far YSRCP has once again continued its winning streak achieving overwhelming successes across the state. As part of this, the ruling YSRCP created a new history in the Nellore Corporation elections as the party swept the elections. Not a single opposition party has been able to withstand the onslaught of the ruling YCP.

While there are a total of 54 divisions in Nellore Corporation, YSRCP won 8 seats unanimously and elections were held for 46 divisions in the corporation. The YSRCP candidates won all 46 divisions. YSRCP acquired a total of 54 divisions in the corporation.

The YSRCP has created a new history by sweeping all the seats in Nellore city. With this, there was no opposition in the Nellore Corporation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion congratulated Nellore City MLA and Minister Anil Kumar Yadav on playing a key role in the overwhelming victory.

On the other hand, the YSRCP has won the Kuppam municipal elections as well defeating the TDP in Chandrababu Naidu's constituency. This has been big jolt to the TDP.