YSRCP committed to women empowerment: Deputy CM Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy stated that the YSRCP government is committed to women empowerment and implementing several schemes for their welfare and development. Inaugurating the Mahila Mart at Penumur in GD Nellore Assembly segment on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the financial empowerment of women besides increasing literacy rate among them. In order to eradicate poverty and to safeguard the interests of neglected sections like SC,ST,BC and Minorities, he stated the government introduced several welfare schemes for their upliftment. he added.

He said the government proposed to establish Mahila Marts in all mandals with an aim to support the members of self-help groups and their products. Over 22,000 SHGs members in Penumureu mandal are partners in Mahila Mart and the profits would be shared equally among all the members, he stated. He said the Chief Minister was very keen to develop Gangadhar Nellore Assembly constituency as role model in the district. District Collector S Shanmohan and DRDA Project Director N Thulasi were present.