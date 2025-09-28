YSRCP condemns Balakrishna’s remarks on Jagan in Assembly

Anantapur: The YSRCP Anantapur district president Ananta Venkatarami Reddy on Saturday strongly condemned Hindupur MLA and TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna’s remarks against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly.

Speaking after unveiling the party’s new ‘Digital Book’ at the district office, Venkatarami Reddy described Balakrishna as an “unstable and arrogant person,” adding that his name has already been entered in the Digital Book.

He said it was unfortunate that neither the Chief Minister nor his ministers condemned such remarks in the Assembly, which should be treated like a temple.

“People will teach Balakrishna a lesson in democracy,” he added, recalling that even actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi had praised Jagan’s personality in the past.

He demanded a response from Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of compromising with Chandrababu Naidu for power.

Launching the Digital Book, Venkatarami Reddy said it was aimed at supporting YSRCP workers facing injustices under the coalition government.

The book will be expanded to constituency centres on September 28 and to mandal levels on September 29.

He alleged that the coalition government had been running a “vendetta regime” for the past 15 months, targeting YSRCP leaders, workers, and officials.

Citing the illegal case against social media activist Savindra Reddy, which the High Court later handed to the CBI, he said such incidents occur only in Andhra Pradesh.

He warned that every injustice recorded in the Digital Book would face legal action once YSRCP returns to power.

Complaints can also be registered online at db.ysrcp.com or by calling 040-49171718.