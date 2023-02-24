YSRCP condemns 'false propaganda' by TDP

Vijayawada (NTR district): Taking strong objection to the false propaganda of the TDP and its friendly media to discredit the State government in connection with the Gannavaram clashes, the YSRCP has warned of dire consequences if Telugu Desam party fails to make amends.

Addressing separate media conferences here on Thursday, YSRCP leaders Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Ambati Rambabu said that the State government will not stay silent to the efforts being made by the TDP and its friendly media to bring disrepute to the government with chaotic actions and by spreading false propaganda.

Nani said that it was TDP spokesman K Pattabhiram, who attacked the police and not the other way round and criticised that TDP was trying to gain political mileage by attributing casteism to the entire episode. 'Instead of portraying the facts, the TDP friendly media had published fake news and pictures that Pattabhiram was beaten up by the police.' It cannot be a technical error but is a pre-planned conspiracy to discredit to the government, Nani noted.

Referring the TDP chief's visit to Pattabhiram's house after the clashes, Nani questioned why Chandrababu Naidu visited only Pattabhiram's house and consoled his family members when 11 other party leaders from BCs were also arrested. Is it because he belongs to the same community, he questioned?

Ambati Rambabu said that YSRCP has never misused its power and the yellow media is intentionally spreading canards to defame the government, which has been providing social justice and political empowerment to BCs in MLC elections. He demanded an open apology from the media management failing which legal option would be explored.

Terming Kanna Lakshminarayana as an unethical politician, Ambati said that YSRCP has no objection if Kanna shifts his loyalties to TDP for political livelihood. "But if he continues to abuse Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we will not tolerate him", he warned.