YSRCP conducts signature campaign

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party conducted a signature collection drive at the District Court here on Tuesday, as part of its statewide campaign against the alleged privatisation of medical colleges. Prakasam District YSRCP President and Darsi MLA, Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, inaugurated the programme.

It was organised under the directions of State Legal Cell President Manohar Reddy and District Legal Cell President Nagari Kanti Srinivasarao. Markapur constituency in-charge Anna Venkata Rambabu, Ongole in-charge Chunduru Ravibababu, and former MLA Kasukurti Adenna attended as chief guests. Senior advocates, including former Public Prosecutor Inakollu Venkateswarlu, along with members of the legal cell, party leaders, and citizens, voluntarily participated.