YSRCP confident of Bills getting governor's assent: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: YSRCP is confident that Governor Biswabushan Harichandan will give his assent to the two Bill's sent to him despite the Opposition's gimmicks.

Speaking to media here on Monday Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy State Advisor( Public Affairs) said the Development of all Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill were sent for assent after following the set guidelines and after the lapse of one month time in the Council.

The Bills were passed in the Assembly for the second time and sent to the Governor for approval, but the TDP leaders are trying to hold the Bills. Chandrababu Naidu is concerned only about one community leaving the rest in the lurch.

Strongly advocating for decentralisation of development for balanced regional growth and rejecting the idea of concentrating development only in one place, Sajjala said that Naidu is making efforts only to safeguard his wingmen and ill-gotten properties.

Chandrababu Naidu and his party kept mum when the Bill was put for discussion in Assembly, but put on a big show in Council. Earlier, the Bills were passed in the Assembly but were locked in the Council. The Opposition TDP which has a majority in the upper house said that the Bills were sent to Select Committee, which was not formed at the time.

As the Bills are in the final stage of the process, Naidu is trying to confuse and mislead the public stating that the Bills need approval from the President of India. Naidu should better know whom he is trying to bluff with this new drama, and how it relates to the State Reorganisation Act. Sajjala questioned Naidu to explain why the President to sign is required for the decentralization of capitals when it was not needed for Amaravati as Capital.

Unlike in TDP rule, the YSRC government is not violating the rules, the decision of decentralization was taken after a detailed study by the expert committees and also considering the report of the Sivaramakrishnan committee. It is Chandrababu Naidu, who went against the interests of the majority and established the capital in Amaravati, without even considering the experts' reports or consulting with the opposition party. He should have completed building the capital city in his five-year rule, but instead, he misused the funds and spent only Rs 2,000 Crore.

Chandrababu should answer the public, whether he supports decentralization or only concerned about those few villages.