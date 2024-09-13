YSRCP corporators getting ready to make a beeline to join TDP

Nellore: In a major setback to the YSR Congress, the corporators are deserting the party and joining the TDP.

The corporators are getting attracted to ‘Operation Akarsh’ recently launched by Nellore Rural TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

According to the sources, except 3 corporators including Nellore Mayor Potluru Sravanthi and Deputy Mayor Khaleel Ahmed (YSRCP nominee for Nellore city in 2024 elections), it is learnt that all the other corporators are getting ready to leave the YSRCP and join the TDP soon. In the elections to the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) held in 2021, the YSRCP set a record by registering victory in all the 54 divisions.

However, following the defeat of the YSRCP in the State Assembly elections held in May this year, over 20 corporators from the party have already joined the ruling TDP. Other YSRCP corporators are likely to shift their loyalty to the TDP before the end of October.

Following the reorganisation of Assembly constituencies in 2009, 26 divisions in NMC have been located in Nellore rural constituency and 28 in Nellore city constituency. After the YSRCP was voted to power in the State in 2019, the then Nellore city MLA and Minister Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav and rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar have played crucial role during the municipal elections and the YSRCP managed to win all the 54 divisions in the elections held for NMC in November, 2021. This was the first time in 140 years history of NMC, that a single party has swept the civic body polls.

However, after Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy joined the TDP after quitting from the YSRCP about one-and-a-half years before 2024 elections, 9 corporators came out from YSRCP and extended support to the YSRCP. It is learnt that the YSRCP corporators are upset over lack of support from the party leadership. Former minister Anil Kumar Yadav has shifted to Chennai while Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is now a TDP MLA from Nellore rural constituency.

A senior YSRCP corporator on the condition of anonymity, told The Hans India that they have no option left but to join the ruling TDP.