YSRCP could not stand AP’s progress, says MP

Visakhapatnam: Member of Parliament M Sribharat criticised the YSRCP that it is anti-development as it obstructs the growth of Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP does not want the state to progress and the party leaders dislike investments coming to Andhra Pradesh and their ideology is not to uplift the poor and eradicate poverty, the MP alleged.

He further stated that despite being taught a tough lesson by the people of Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections, there is no sign of change in the attitude of YSRCP leaders.

At a time when Visakhapatnam is hosting a world-class partnership summit, the YSRCP leaders are organising rallies with an intention to disturb the law and order in the city, he pointed out.

Speaking about the privatisation of medical colleges, Sribharat mentioned that if the YSRCP was truly committed to establishing medical colleges, they could have used the funds spent on them instead of building the Rushikonda palace. The exorbitant amount spent for the palace alone would have been sufficient to complete multiple medical colleges across North Andhra, he underlined.

The MP pointed out that during the YSRCP’s regime, Rs.7 crore was spent on the Jagan’s visits, whereas the coalition government spent only Rs.25 lakh for the Naidu's visit. It reflects transparency and fiscal discipline of the government, he added.

Further, the MP alleged that the previous government gave nominated posts to those who use abusive language, ministerial berths to those involved in murders, and sympathy visits were paid to those jailed for getting involved in drug cases.

Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat informed that Unity March will be organised in Visakhapatnam to mark the150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The programme will be held on November 12 at the Beach Road and on November 17 at Gajuwaka, he added. He called upon service organisations, public representatives, and officials to participate in large numbers and make the event a grand success.

The MP mentioned that Vallabhbhai Patel was a great freedom fighter and the true architect of India’s unity.

It was only after the BJP came to power that the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was built in Gujarat, he added.

BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president MMN Parasurama Raju, TDP district president Gandi Babji were present.