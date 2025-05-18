YSRCP, CPM blame MLA Vijay Chandra

Vizianagaram: A dispute has arisen between Parvathipuram MLA B Vijay Chandra and Tahasildar Jayalakshmi, causing ripples within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Other opposition parties have started criticising the MLA for his disrespectful behavior towards a bureaucrat. Many are reminding the public of a prior incident involving Tahasildar Vanajakshi and Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar. In response, the YSRCP has begun campaigning on this issue.

ZP Chairman and party district president Majji Srinivasa Rao stated that TDP leaders have a tendency to insult bureaucrats. He called for the in-charge minister and home minister, V Anitha to support the victimised Tahasildar, emphasising that there was no need for the MLA to contact a woman officer late at night, suggesting that there was something suspicious about the situation. Chinna Srinu added that TDP leaders lack respect for female bureaucrats. K Gangu Naidu, the CPM district president of Parvathipuram, alleged that the TDP MLA is acting against established norms and violating the spirit of the constitution.

The CPM has demanded that the police file a case against the legislator and take serious action. Congress leaders, including V Dalinaidu, B Mohana Rao, and K Rama Krishna, have also accused the MLA of behaving like a monarch and disrespecting officers. They urged the government to provide security to the Tahasildar and conduct an inquiry into the matter.