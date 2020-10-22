YSRCP creating artificial scarcity for sand: TDP

Nellore: TDP Parliament constituency in-charge SK Abdul Aziz said the YSRCP government is creating artificial scarcity for sand and hence the people are facing trouble for construction activity.

Addressing media at the party office on Thursday, he said the new sand policy has been not useful to people and added the Chief Minister allowed the party leaders to exploit the resource for the initial 6-7 months.

He said lakhs of construction workers in the state suffered a lot and the Ministers and legislators should offer excuses to the people.

Aziz also said the TDP government had offered insurance to 2.13 crore population and now the number decreased to 1.50 lakh during YSRC regime.

There is no immediate support of Rs 5,000 for funerals to the bereaved families, he lamented.

