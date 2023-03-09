YSRCP dares Lokesh for debate on Chittoor district development

Tirupati: YSRCP leaders said that they are ready for a public debate on the challenge of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who at many places in his padayatra, dared them on Chittoor district development. The leaders including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta MP P V Mithun Reddy, speaking to media here on Wednesday, reacting to Lokesh attacks on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was left to Lokesh to fix the date, time and place for the debate on Chittoor district development during the YSRCP regime vis-a-vis TDP and declared that they are ready for the debate at any place and at any time.

They observed that Lokesh's padayatra turned to be only for a vitriolic attack and lampooning YSRCP leaders including Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, arch rival of TDP supremo N Chanadrababu Naidu and added that nowhere in his padayatra Lokesh spoke on his party 2014 manifesto and how far the party implemented in in its five-year rule or what the party did for Chittoor district development. Nor he spoke on his party's agenda for state development or for Chittoor district development if the TDP comes to power.

MP Mithun Reddy said that it was unfortunate that Lokesh instead of spelling out his party programmes for the state or what it did to the state or Chittoor district, confined to venomous attack on CM and Peddireddi expressing his angst on them and particularly his father Peddireddi unmindful of the fact that he did lot for the development of Punganur, once TDP bastion, but remained backward. It was Peddireddi, who saw 600 km roads laid connecting every village in Punganur constituency and also bringing many development projects including irrigation in the arid western part of Chittoor to irrigate the parched lands.

Though Naidu hails from Chittoor district, he failed to develop it including Kuppam from where he is being elected since 1989, he said adding that it was Jagan and Peddireddi responsible for the district witnessing development including Kuppam.

It may be noted here that Lokesh in his padayatra mostly targeted Peddireddi family after CM and even dubbed Peddireddi as 'Papala Peddireddi.'