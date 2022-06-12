YSRCP decries 'provocative' campaign by TDP, Jana Sena

Tadepalli: Asserting that the state government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, YSRCP agriculture wing president and Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M V S Nagi Reddy said people would not believe the provocative and false statements of Opposition chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan regarding crop holiday in Konaseema region.

Speaking to media at the party central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, the YSRCP leader slammed opposition parties for 'conspiring' against the state government in the name of crop holiday in Konaseema region for their vested interests and said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is a committed leader who has fulfilled 96 per cent of poll promises.

Nagi Reddy reminded that it was Naidu who had implemented Section 30 in Konaseema region and suppressed farmers' agitations in the region when they announced crop holiday. He assured that Agriculture Mission would take any issues of Konaseema farmers to the notice of the Chief Minister and resolve them. Recalling the promises made by Naidu before coming to power, he said the former CM had 'cheated' the farmers without fulfilling them. He questioned why Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan didn't question Naidu over the unfulfilled promises.

He reminded that the Chief Minister had fulfilled the promises made to farmers despite the financial constraints due to the pandemic. "Chief Minister has disbursed Rs 23,875.59 crore into the accounts of farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa, providing free electricity to farmers for 9 hours, implemented free insurance to farmers," he said.

The Agriculture Mission vice-chairman said paddy production was 171.14 lakh tonne in three years of the current government compared to 153.95 lakh tonne in five years of previous government.

He said horticulture production has been 369 lakh tonne under the current government so far compared to 305.20 lakh tonne during the previous government. He listed out the drought-hit mandals in the previous government and said there is no drought-hit mandal in the YSRCP government.