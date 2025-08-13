YSRCP demands cancellation of bypoll over ‘mass rigging’

Vijayawada/Pulivendula: YSRCP on Tuesday demanded immediate cancellation and re-conduct of the Pulivendula ZPTC byelection under the supervision of Central security forces, alleging large-scale rigging, booth capturing and voter intimidation by the ruling TDP-BJP alliance with the support of police.

A delegation of senior YSRCP leaders, including MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Monditoka Arun Kumar, former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao met State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney in Vijayawada and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent intervention.

The party also sought re-polling in Ontimitta, claiming similar irregularities.

Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, who was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, charged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with orchestrating a “state-sponsored hijack” of the polls by mobilising non-local activists, capturing booths and preventing genuine voters from exercising their franchise. The MP alleged that over a 100 armed TDP workers entered Pulivendula unhindered, while YSRCP polling agents were forcibly removed from booths and their voter slips seized.

“The TDP’s goons and police are murdering democracy, replacing voters with outsiders,” Ambati Rambabu alleged. Velampalli Srinivasarao termed it “unprecedented rigging,” while Monditoka Arun Kumar described the situation as “worse than Emergency.”

Hafeez Khan demanded action against officials “hand-in-glove with the ruling alliance.”

The YSRCP condemned the arrest of Avinash Reddy — reportedly suffering from high fever — claiming he was dragged away without slippers despite pleas. The party said leaders like SV Satish Reddy, Satish Reddy and Sudheer Reddy were placed under house arrest to block their public outreach, while TDP’s Lata Reddy moved freely. In Pulivendula’s Nallagondavaripalle, even women voters were allegedly turned away.

The party further alleged that 15 booths in Pulivendula were captured early in the day, with TDP workers blocking agents and voters. In Vontimitta’s Chinnakottapalli village, a YSRCP polling agent was reportedly assaulted in the presence of State Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy.

While TDP MLC Ram Gopal Reddy, also under house arrest, questioned the grounds for police action, there was no immediate response from the ruling party or the government to YSRCP’s allegations.