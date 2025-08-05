  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP demands end to fertiliser shortage

YSRCP demands end to fertiliser shortage
x

YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and others submitting memorandum to DRO Narasimhulu in Tirupati on Monday

Highlights

The YSRCP urged the government to take immediate steps to end the severe shortage of fertilisers affecting the farmers.

Tirupati: The YSRCP urged the government to take immediate steps to end the severe shortage of fertilisers affecting the farmers. A delegation of YSRCP leaders including ex MLA and TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, former deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam and Srikalahasti former MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy and party activists submitted a memorandum to District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu during grievance day programme on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy lashed the government for its failure in providing the required fertilisers to farmers. Due to the severe shortage of fertilisers, farmers are suffering, he pointed out, and demanded immediate measures to solve the shortage.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick