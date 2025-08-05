Live
YSRCP demands end to fertiliser shortage
Tirupati: The YSRCP urged the government to take immediate steps to end the severe shortage of fertilisers affecting the farmers. A delegation of YSRCP leaders including ex MLA and TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, former deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MLC Dr Cipai Subrahmanyam and Srikalahasti former MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy and party activists submitted a memorandum to District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu during grievance day programme on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy lashed the government for its failure in providing the required fertilisers to farmers. Due to the severe shortage of fertilisers, farmers are suffering, he pointed out, and demanded immediate measures to solve the shortage.