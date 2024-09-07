YSRCP did not construct Krishna river retaining wall: Beeda Ravichandra

Nellore: TDP national secretary Beeda Ravichandra said that YSRCP didn’t constructed Krishna river retaining wall, but it completed pending works only after the TDP launched serious protests.

Addressing a press meet at party district office here on Friday, Ravichandra condemned former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim that Vijayawada is safe only because his government had constructed the retaining wall. He informed that phase-1 of the Krishna retaining wall was completed during the TDP regime and criticised that former YSRCP government was least bothered over the issue during its tenure.

The TDP leader has alleged that instead of concentrating on the safety of Budameru stream, the former YSRCP government encouraged illegal digging of sand, gravel and occupations, which ultimately led to the present tragedy. He questioned, “If YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is clear over irrigation projects, then why Annamayya dam got washed away during YSRCP regime? Why he failed to visit the place immediately after the incident?”

Ravichandra said TDP is not expecting appreciation from YSRCP but expecting that they should stop bad propaganda during this critical moment. Party district vice-president C Venkateswara Reddy, party leaders Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Tallapaka Anuradha and others were present.