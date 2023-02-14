YSRCP dismisses objection to Justice Nazeer as new Guv

Vijayawada: Ruling YSRCP on Monday dismissed as 'ill-founded' the objections of the opposition parties over appointment of retired Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer as the state's Governor. YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said that all eminent citizens have equal right to become Governor.

"Objections of the opposition on Justice Abdul Nazeer's appointment as the Governor of AP are ill-founded. Article 157 is clear on the qualifications for the appointment of Governor. All eminent citizens have an equal right to become a Governor of a State," tweeted the Rajya Sabha member.

The Congress had on Sunday criticised the appointment of Justice Nazeer as the Governor. Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged that this is being made a tradition which is wrong.

Singhvi recalled statement of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley that the desire of a post-retirement job influences pre-retirement judgements, and the former Union minister had termed this as a threat to the independence of judiciary. Justice Nazeer, who hails from Karnataka, was on the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court that delivered verdict in Ayodhya case. He was also on the full bench that delivered the verdict on the triple talaq controversy.

Welcoming Justice Nazeer, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Sunday that he is looking forward to working with him in unravelling Andhra Pradesh's full potential.