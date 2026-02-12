YSRCP disrupts Guv speech, walks out for third time in Assembly

Assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday as YSRCP members disrupted Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s address at the start of the Budget Session and staged a walkout, repeating a strategy adopted in earlier sittings.

Soon after the national anthem concluded, YSRCP MLAs began raising slogans inside the House, protesting what they described as a “false campaign” by the state government over the Tirumala laddu issue. They also demanded recognition as the principal Opposition, protection of members’ rights, restoration of law and order, and withdrawal of the proposed PPP model in government medical colleges.

Carrying placards, members raised slogans from their allotted seats and attempted to move towards the Speaker’s podium. Some placards were torn in the commotion. After continuing protests for a while, the YSRCP legislators walked out of the House.

As they exited, ruling TDP members raised chants of “Govinda Govinda,” in an apparent reference to the Tirumala controversy. YSRCP members responded with “Shiva Shiva,” alluding to the recent lathicharge incident involving devotees in Srisailam. Outside the Assembly, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy joined party leaders in holding placards before leaving for his residence in Tadepalli.

The walkout marked the third such instance, even as there had been speculation over whether the YSRCP would participate fully in the session after announcing its decision to attend.

Speaking to reporters later, YSRCP MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar alleged that the ruling coalition was deliberately denying the party Opposition status to prevent discussion of public issues. He argued that democracy requires a functional Opposition and questioned how 11 MLAs could adequately represent concerns across all 175 constituencies without formal recognition and adequate speaking time for Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP MLC Sipayi Subramaniam accused the NDA coalition of failing to implement its promises and alleged that the PPP model in medical colleges was a cover for privatisation. MLC Thumati Madhavarao charged the government with misleading the Governor and demanded accountability over the State’s rising debt.

Reacting to the protest, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu remarked in the Assembly lobby, “On the 11th, 11 members stayed for 11 minutes and left… There is no more time than that!” His comments drew attention in political circles. He added that it would be better if members adhered to the traditions and decorum of the House.