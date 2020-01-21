YSRCP downfall started: Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri: The downfall for the YCP government, which is synonymous with faction culture, has started. Addressing party workers at the party headquarters here on Tuesday he said with the announcement of shifting of the capital city, the countdown for YCP government started. He said police have been cruel towards farmers.

Pawan said that the god would punish the government for making people weep on the roads. He predicted that there would not be YCP in future.

On the other hand, he would go to Delhi tomorrow to hold talks with BJP top brass on the alliance. The coordination meeting between two parties will be held in Delhi tomorrow. The two parties will work together on how to campaign against the formation of three capitals.