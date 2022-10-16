YSRCP eyeing Vizag lands to loot: Union Minister

Anakapalli: The YSRCP government's decision to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital is to rob the people and lands in the district, alleged Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Visiting Anakapalli district here on Saturday, he said Visakhapatnam was not declared as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh for the sake of development. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders keep an eye on the lands to loot in the district because there is a huge demand for the lands in the region.

The Minister mentioned that the Centre is committed to develop Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Naredra Modi laid the foundation stone for the same and Rs 7,500 crore funds have been given for its development, he added. Speaking about Visakha Garjana, the Union Minister said it was not organised out of love for the people of north Andhra but to meet its ulterior motive.

Further, Muraleedharan said the BJP was working at the field level in the state with an aim to strengthen its presence and win a majority of seats in the next elections. The Union Minister of State for External Affairs alleged that the funds given by the Union government were being misused by the AP government. He said a committee was formed to audit the funds granted and a report would be submitted.