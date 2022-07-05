YSRCP fails to hold plenary in 2 Assembly constituencies

Srikakulam: Ruling YSRCP had failed to conduct plenary sessions in Tekkali and Itchapuram Assembly constituencies of the district due to the differences among its leaders. Both the Assembly constituencies are represented by the TDP. K Atchannaibdu is representing Tekkali and from Itchapuram, B Ashok got elected on TDP ticket in 2019.

It is said that due to the differences between the ruling party leaders, TDP has won from both the constituencies in 2019. Various YSRCP leaders tried hard to settle down the differences among the party leaders but all went in vain.

MLC, D Srinivas and P SaiRaj who are also the constituency in-charges of Tekkali and Itchapuram respectively made several attempts but could not build the confidence and unite cadre. Against this backdrop, party failed to conduct the plenary sessions in both the constituencies.

Few leaders had also contacted the party regional coordinator and education minister Botcha Satyannarayana recently and expressed dissatisfaction over the leadership of in-charges of both the constituencies. He had reportedly assured them to settle down the matter and unite the party at grassroot level.