YSRCP fields 4 women from Guntur district

Guntur: YSRCP will be fielding an SC woman, two BC women and one Muslim woman in the Assembly elections from Guntur district. Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini will contest for the first time from Guntur West constituency.

In 2019 elections, she contested from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency and defeated the then minister Prathipati Pulla Rao. She is facing corruption allegations and stiff opposition in the constituency. Taking this into consideration, she has been shifted to Guntur West constituency. She belongs to the Mudiraj community under BCs. Similarly, Mekathoti Sucharitha will contest from Tadikonda SC reserved constituency. She is contesting against the TDP candidate and party district president Tenali Sravan Kumar.

She is contesting for the fifth time in the state Legislative Assembly elections. She was the first woman home minister after bifurcation of the state. She was the only SC woman removed from the state cabinet in the Cabinet reshuffle.

In 2019, she was elected from Prathipadu Assembly constituency and defeated former ministers Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and Ravela Kishore Babu. To lure her, YSRCP high command appointed her husband Mekathoti Dayasagar as a Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation chairman.

Murugudu Lavanyawill contest from the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency for the first time. Her father-in-law Murugudu Hanumantha Rao is an MLC and worked as a minister in the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy Cabinet. Her mother Kandru Kamala worked as a MLA from 2009 to 2014. She belongs to the weavers’ community that comes under BCs.

SK Noori Fatima is contesting for the first time in the State Assembly elections from Guntur East Assembly constituency. Her father SK Mustafa was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Guntur East twice. There is a sentiment in the Guntur East constituency that candidates are not getting tickets a third time or not winning third time in the constituency. With a fear of defeat, MLA Mustafa asked for a ticket to his daughter Noori Fathima.