YSRCP forcing 'unanimous' polls: Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP senior leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Saturday slammed the Ministers, YSRCP MLAs and leaders for using 'arm twisting' tactics to prevent the rival candidates from contesting the panchayat elections in villages all over the state. Uma Maheswara Rao said that the YSRCP supporters were visiting rural areas and creating fear psychosis in order to ensure 'forced unanimous elections' for the political benefit of their own party. As part of this, the ward members and sarpanch candidates were being asked to visit the police stations and get clearances which was unethical and violative of the Model Code of Conduct. Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader deplored that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his advisors were conspiring to suppress the upcoming leadership in the villages. They were scheming to deny the fruits of Gandhiji's Grama Swaraj in rural areas.