YSRCP former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Granted Bail After Two Months in Jail

Highlights

In a significant development, former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has been granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court following his arrest in connection with the destruction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and an attack on police at Palwai Gate during the recent Andhra Pradesh General Elections. After spending two months in Nellore Central Jail, Pinnelli was granted conditional bail on August 23.

Pinnelli had previously submitted multiple bail petitions, all of which were denied by the High Court. However, on Friday afternoon, the court decided to grant bail, allowing him to secure his release under specific conditions. The court ordered Pinnelli to provide two sureties of Rs 50,000 each, surrender his passport, and appear before the Magistrate and the Station House Officer (SHO) every week. Additionally, the High Court explicitly instructed that he not leave the country without permission.

In anticipation of potential unrest during Pinnelli's release, police implemented strict security measures at Nellore Central Jail, which included setting up barricades. YCP activists, along with his followers and supporters, expressed their joy and relief at the former MLA's release after two months of incarceration.

X