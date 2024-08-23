Live
- Malkajgiri SOT Police Arrest Six for Duping Victims by Impersonating Government Officials
- Maha govt to implement HC ruling restraining bandhs: CM Shinde
- Amit Shah fires 10 questions at Congress over its pre-poll alliance with 'Abdullah family'
- Tourists from Maha killed as bus plunges into Nepal river; rescue ops underway
- Banks should have compassionate outlook in situations like Wayanad landslide, says Kerala HC
- Chandrababu flays Jagan at Grama Sabha in Konaseema
- Malla Reddy University Hosts National Level 24-Hour Hackathon
- Students Commemorate the Space Day & One-Year Anniversary of Chandrayaan's Historic Landing
- Gelatin Sticks and Homemade Bomb Discovery Creates Scare Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed
- Former finalist Ons Jabeur withdraws from US Open
Just In
YSRCP former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Granted Bail After Two Months in Jail
In a significant development, former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has been granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court
In a significant development, former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has been granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court following his arrest in connection with the destruction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and an attack on police at Palwai Gate during the recent Andhra Pradesh General Elections. After spending two months in Nellore Central Jail, Pinnelli was granted conditional bail on August 23.
Pinnelli had previously submitted multiple bail petitions, all of which were denied by the High Court. However, on Friday afternoon, the court decided to grant bail, allowing him to secure his release under specific conditions. The court ordered Pinnelli to provide two sureties of Rs 50,000 each, surrender his passport, and appear before the Magistrate and the Station House Officer (SHO) every week. Additionally, the High Court explicitly instructed that he not leave the country without permission.
In anticipation of potential unrest during Pinnelli's release, police implemented strict security measures at Nellore Central Jail, which included setting up barricades. YCP activists, along with his followers and supporters, expressed their joy and relief at the former MLA's release after two months of incarceration.