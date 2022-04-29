YSRCP functionaries gear up for 2024 Assembly polls

Puttaparthi: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with the district presidents and local leaders had given a direction and road map to victory in the 2024 Assembly polls, according to the party leaders and district presidents during conversation with The Hans India. The party president had given a clear-cut strategy to connect with the people as a runner up to 2024 polls, the sources said.

The chief minister is highly confident on his 'Navaratnas' for delivery of goods. In fact, it is Navaratnas and nothing else including transfer of welfare doles which the chief minister believes would fetch him votes, the sources say. The chief minister invested largesse on welfare and little on development including industrial projects. He even openly declared that he cannot stop even one welfare measure for the sake of meeting the demands of state government employees, the local leaders reminded. This reflects on his confidence on his welfare agenda over all other subjects bothering opposition parties as well as educated voters.

The clear-cut message given to the party rank and file, the YSRCP leaders say is, connecting with people and ensuring that nobody is left out on the welfare front even on political grounds. Welfare is to be extended on a saturation mode and in the process even opposition party loyalists should be won. The party machinery is being geared up for the 2024 polls. After the bifurcation of the district, Rayadurgam MLA and government chief whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy has been made Anantapur district party president while the party president of the undivided district M Sankara Narayana is retained as the Sathya Sai district president. Both Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and Sankara Narayana will now automatically be made as chairmen for the district development councils and will enjoy the cabinet rank ministers status. This will empower them for party work and to encourage party workers. The YSRCP leaders and MLAs say that the party is gearing up for polling the party machinery well ahead of 2024 Assembly elections and to take on all opposition parties, who are likely to form a grand alliance against the ruling YSRCP.