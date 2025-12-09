YSRCP: Ganja addicts are responsible for crimes

Nellore: Nellore city incharge Parvathareddy Chandrashekar Reddy along with party rural incharge Anam Vijayakumar Reddy met the Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla and submitted memorandum appealing her to protect Law & Order in the district.

He also demanded the SP to initiate steps for lifting off the Rowdy Sheet opened against party city president Bobbala Srinivas Yadav immediately.

Later speaking to media persons, the YSRCP leader has pointed out that law & order totally failed in the district especially in city as the culprits are openly resorting to attacks on the people and committing murders even for petty reasons. He said that the people addicted to ganja and other narcotics are the responsible for such crimes.

He said that YSRCP never encourages antisocial activities as it has been fighting to keep Nellore as people city.

He said unfortunately police registering cases against YSRCP leaders without proper reasons.

He recalled that police registered case against party city president Bobbala Srinivas Yadav under section 307 and opened Rowdy Sheet as he came to see the former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tour in Nellore city recently.

He said that the SP has assured him that she would examine the case by going through the records. Party leaders were present.