YSRCP gives equal priority to all communities: NREDCAP chief

NREDCAP Chairman KK Raju speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
He says the YSRCP government is working for the upliftment of poor and weaker sections across Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is giving equal priority to all sections and communities in the state, said Visakhapatnam north constituency coordinator and NREDCAP Chairman KK Raju.

Speaking to the media at the YSR Congress Party constituency office here on Thursday, he said the YSRCP government was working for the upliftment of poor and weaker sections across Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that the BC, SC, ST and minorities were given prominence in the administration like nowhere else in the country.

Similarly, KK Raju mentioned that BC, SC, ST and minorities were also given priority in the selection of MLC candidates. In order to develop different communities, including BCs, nominated posts and party posts were given to them, he added.

The NREDCAP Chairman briefed that the YSRCP won a total of 36 MLC posts since coming to power, of them, 25 are BC, SC, ST and minorities. He opined that the Chief Minister has done justice to all communities in the state. The MLC candidates were announced in 18 seats recently, including 11 BCs, 2 SCs and 1ST, Raju mentioned.

The Chief Minister who says that the BC communities means not backward and they are backbone of the state and he always honours by giving appropriate positions, KK Raju said. Deputy Mayor K Satish, floor leader Banala Srinivas, deputy floor leader A Shankar Rao, corporators KVN Sasikala, A Leelavati and party leaders were present.

