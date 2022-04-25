YSRCP goes into poll mode

Vijayawada: The YSRCP seems to have gone into election mode. The party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has convened a crucial brainstorming meeting with all Ministers, party leaders, including MLAs and MLCs and regional coordinators on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister wants to have a detailed review of various schemes launched by the government ever since it came to power and study its impact on the beneficiaries. He also wants to assess the implementation of these schemes at ground level. All the leaders have been asked to come with details on how effective the schemes have been given the ground level genuine feedback.

He is also likely to identify where the party needs to strengthen its network and reactivate the rank and file so that it can take up a massive campaign to effectively counter the opposition "negative campaign."

The Chief Minister is said to be of the opinion that the opposition was indulging in a false campaign against the government and hence unless it turns the tables on them, it could damage the party image. If YSRCP has to come back to power, the party cadre needs to reach out to the people right up to the village level. He is also likely to give a direction on how the rank and file should touch every door in the state, explain the schemes launched by the government and the measures it had taken in ease of administration and how it had implemented all its poll promises despite financial crunch.