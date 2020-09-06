YSRCP Governament evaded Rs. 4,802 Cr to DISCOMs in first year: Yanamala

Amaravati: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has ulterior plans to impose an overall financial burden of Rs. 24,000 Cr on the DISCOMs by not making required payments to them every year, criticised the TDP senior leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in a Statement on Sunday.

Ramakrishnudu demanded the Chief Minister to explain why his government has not yet cleared Rs. 4,802 Cr dues to the DISCOMs in the very first year itself. The Government was not only destroying the power sector but also cutting the throats of farmers by installing smart meters on agricultural pumpsets, he criticised.

The TDP leader advised the State government to check its own default in payments to the power utilities before making allegations against the previous TDP rule. The DISCOMs faced a deficit of Rs. 6,052 Cr last year but the Government cleared just Rs. 1,250 Cr leaving pending payments of Rs. 4,802 Cr. Going by this, the DISCOMs would be pushed into losses up to Rs. 24,000 Cr. All this burden would have to be borne by the next Government alone.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu termed it as a shame on the part of the YCP Government to claim credit for AP's top rank in Ease of Doing Business even though Niti Ayog's Export Preparedness Index put AP's position at 20th place. This poor performance was because of the anti-industry regime under Jagan Reddy and the flight of investments to other States.

A new brand of 'Jaganism' started in the State wherein democracy was stifled, media subdued, judiciary attacked and the total administrative machinery being shamelessly exploited to the advantage of the ruling party leaders and activists, he added.