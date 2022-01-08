YSRCP government accused of landing State in debts

Anantapur: Rayalaseema Rashtra Samiti (RRS) president Kuncham Venkata Subba Reddy had a dig at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government forlanding the state in indebtedness. The state has reached a point of no return on the financial front.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, RRS president accused the Chief Minister of mortgaging the state properties to the tune of Rs 71,761 crores in a span of two years.

The state, he maintained, is paying an interest of Rs 43,000 crore on loans to the tune of Rs 8 lakh crore by the state every year. He said that both N Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy are responsible for the precarious financial position of the state. He said that the state government owed the project contractors to the tune of Rs 95,000 crore. The High Court ordered the government to pay 12 per cent interest on dues to contractors, he recalled.

Venkata Subba Reddy accused Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan of taking a pro-BJP stance and surrendering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.