YSRCP govt adopted scientific methods in garbage disposal: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Srikakulam: YSRCP government in the state adopted scientific method to dispose garbage from municipal towns and cities, said Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. He set the foundation stone for construction of parking shed at an estimated cost Rs 37.20 Lakh for electrical vehicles used to collect, dump and dispose of garbage in Amadalavalasa town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker explained that adoption of scientific methods to dispose of garbage is highly essential to protect public health and avoid pollution. Electric bikes and vehicles have been introduced for this purpose in urban bodies to dispose garbage in a speedy manner, he said and suggested that municipal officials and staff create awareness among people on scientific disposal of garbage to avoid pollution in the locality.

Most of the seasonal diseases are spreading due to improper management of garbage, but with the adoption new methods diseases will be prevented, Sitaram elaborated. He appealed to people to cooperate with the sanitation staff by not dumping the garbage indiscriminately on roads and vacant sites.

Municipal officials of various wings, YSRCP Amadalavalasa town leaders B Ramesh, A Umamaheswar, B Chinnannaidu, D Shyamala Rao, B Raju and others attended.