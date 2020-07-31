YSRCP govt. decides to pay Rs.5000 for Plasma donors in Andhra Pradesh

As the coronavirus pandemic is on the rise day by day in Andhra Pradesh with number of positive cases has been increased over the past week. In this context, CM YS Jagan conducted a review at CM camp office in Tadepalli over the topics such as coronavirus control, medicine, education system, Nadu- Nedu. Many decisions were made on this occasion of which government has decided to provide Rs 5,000 incentive assistance to plasma donors who come forward to help Coronavirus victims.

Authorities advised that the steps to be taken on corona prevention, plasma therapy should be widely understood. The CM directed that emergency medicines should be made available and there should be no shortage of beds in hospitals. CM Jagan said that the victims details should always be uploaded at the hospital help desk. He said that if the bed is not available, the patients are ordered to be sent to the nearest hospital immediately. He said more attention should be paid to hospitals like GGH and the responsibility of overseeing hospitals should be given to the JCs.

On the other hand, the authorities have been instructed to provide masks along with education to every student by the time the schools reopen. "In order to face disasters like corona in the future, the construction of medical colleges should be completed within three years," Jagan opined.

Meanwhile, Jagan said at the review meeting that a comprehensive inquiry should be held into the Kurichedu deaths. He said the road tax payment deadline was being extended in view of the difficulties faced by auto and taxi drivers due to the lockdown. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Health Special CS Jawahar Reddy and others.