YSRCP govt failed to clear ₹2,536 cr bills: Health min

Guntur : Medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav accused the previous YSRCP government of failing to clear outstanding Aarogyasri bills amounting to Rs 2,536 crore owed to network hospitals. He stated that despite repeated pressure from hospital managements to settle the dues, the YSRCP government did not take any action.

Responding to questions raised by PDF MLCs K S Lakshmana Rao and Borra Gopi in Legislative Council on Thursday, Satya Kumar revealed that the current coalition government has initiated steps to clear the dues in a phased manner. So far, the government has disbursed Rs 1,745.60 crore under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme and Rs 125.21 crore under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) to the network hospitals. He said by February 5,2025, the government had to pay Rs 1,937.15 crore dues under NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme and Rs 31.78 crore under EHS to the network hospitals

The minister also alleged discrepancies in the previous government’s handling of employee contributions under EHS. He said that while the YSRCP government deducted amounts from employees’ salaries for the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, the funds were never transferred to the trust. The coalition government is now working to rectify this issue by coordinating with relevant departments to ensure employees’ share is paid to the trust. The minister said the coalition government’s is committed to providing uninterrupted medical services to employees under EHS, on par with benefits offered under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme. Efforts are underway to streamline the process and ensure timely payments to healthcare providers.