YSRCP govt failed to provide good governance: Union Minister

Kurnool: Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Tuesday said that the YSR Congress government has totally failed to extend good governance to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said migrations from Kurnool district were rampant. He said the YSRCP government was least bothered to stop the migrations by generating employment. He along with the former BJP Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh addressed a press conference here on Wednesday.

The Union Minister said that the State was reeling under a severe financial crisis. The payment of salaries to employees was getting delayed. Different sections of people in the State were very unhappy with Jagan's government. He alleged that the Chief Minister was utilising the funds sanctioned by the Centre for State government programmes after changing the names of schemes.

He said that though the Centre sanctioned funds to the tune of crores of rupees for housing, the State government failed to construct the houses. The government has also failed to create infrastructural facilities for the housing programme. He said people in the State were waiting for the right time to teach a befitting lesson to the YSR Congress government.

Devusinh Chauhan said the Union government was extending support to the State government in all aspects. But unfortunately, the State government was claiming false publicity for the Centrally-sanctioned schemes by changing their names.

He said no one is going to vote for the YSRCP in the ensuing polls as the people are totally inclined towards the BJP. He said that following the directions of the Central leadership of the BJP, Union Minister would tour in different Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. Former BJP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh said that the Central government has implemented several developmental programmes in the State. The Centre is likely to construct a rope bridge on River Krishna near Siddeswaram. But the people were requesting for a bridge-cum-barrage instead of Rope Bridge. Though the Centre is ready to give its nod for the project, the State government is not coming forward, he said. Venkatesh said that they were having good understanding with the JSP in the State.