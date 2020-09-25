YSRCP Govt Fails in Executing Polavaram Project: Devineni Uma

Amaravati: The YSRCP government miserably failed in executing the construction works of Polavaram Irrigation Project, criticised TDP senior leader and former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao at a press conference, here on Friday.

He accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government of covering up its inefficiency and failure to complete Polavaram project by blaming the previous Nara Chandrababu Naidu regime even 16 months after coming to power in the State.

Uma demanded the Chief Minister to explain why his Government could complete just 0.63 per cent works while the TDP regime finished 70.83 per cent works by making dedicated efforts. At that time, Naidu reviewed Polavaram every Monday and took 3 tonnes of documents to New Delhi to convince the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and Central Water Commission.

HE asserted that the TDP's determined efforts helped to make the Central technical advisory committee to approve Rs. 55,548 Cr for the project. But now, the YSRCP's inefficiency led to the reduction of these funds to just Rs. 47,728 Cr. In a project in which a Guinness record was achieved earlier, the present regime has got the distinction of having slowed down Polavaram to a sluggish pace. Neither the CM nor the Minister concerned can talk how much concrete has been put into the dam since their party came to power, he criticised.