YSRCP govt flayed for not giving its share for railway projects

Guntur: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced revolutionary changes in the railways to render better services to the passengers.

Addressing a meeting held at Guntur railway station, Satya Kumar recalled that Modi spent Rs 60,000 crore for the development of railway stations across the country and added that hundreds of crores were spent for the development of infrastructure. He criticised the YSRCP government for not giving its share for railway projects in AP.

Referring to the ensuing elections, he said the BJP high command will decide on any electoral alliance in the State.

He condemned the removal of BJP flexi at the AIIMS by the police. He said that the voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP. BJP district president Vanama Narendra Kumar, State vice-president Chandu Sambasiva Rao and official spokesman Valuru Jaya Prakash Narayana were among those who participated in the meeting.