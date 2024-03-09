YSRCP govt. implemented welfare schemes, says Devineni Avinash

Devineni Avinash, the in-charge of the Vijayawada eastern constituency of the party said that only after the YSR Congress government came to power in the state, the development programs were carried out rapidly and opined that they have the courage to say that welfare schemes have been provided to everyone who is deserving by abolishing the broker system.

On Saturday, Devineni Nehru Charitable Trust handed over one tiffin cart, one iron cart and four topa carts worth around Rs.2,00,000/- to six families in 21st Division free of cost. On this occasion, Avinash said that according to the wishes of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, many service programs are being carried out by the charitable trust along with the welfare schemes provided by the government for the poor people.

In this program, 21st Division Corporator Puppala Kumari, Division President TP Reddy YCP leaders Durga Rao, Maddela Mallika, Pandu, Dhanunjay, Gorla Govind, Gauri, Ramesh and others participated.