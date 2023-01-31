YSRCP govt misusing central funds, alleges BJP

Guntur: BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari criticised that though the Centre is releasing funds for several development and welfare schemes, the State government is diverting the funds to other accounts and misusing the funds. She urged party leaders to take up agitation against the negligent attitude of the State government and to strengthen the party.

Purandeswari addressed the BJP Guntur district Executive Committee meeting held at Pyramid Kalyana Mandapam at Nekkallu village of Tulluru mandal in Guntur district on Monday.

Addressing the participants, she said the BJP is committed to Amaravati as State capital and recalled that the Centre had sanctioned 22 lakh houses to AP. But the State government has failed to construct the houses and it was not in position even to fill the potholes on the roads.

The BJP leader said that due to failure of the government, development has come to a grinding halt. She stressed on the need to conduct campaigns about the welfare schemes and development works taken up by the Centre and take up agitations to solve the local problems.

She urged the party leaders to meet once in a month and prepare action to take up agitation to solve the local problems.

She said that various countries in the world recognized the efficiency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made him G- 20 president.

BJP State general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana, State secretary Maganti Sudhakar Yadav, State party official spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao, State executive committee member Jupudi Ranga Raju, former MLA Dara Sambaiah and others were present.